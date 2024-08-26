Sean McVay Addresses Ernest Jones Rumors: 'He Never Requested a Trade'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed on Monday that the organization "never said" linebacker Ernest Jones IV requested a trade.
Reports surfaced Monday that the team had given Jones permission to seek a trade in light of the ongoing contract negotiations between the linebacker and the Rams.
Jones tweeted that he didn't request a trade, but deleted the post soon after.
"We've had communication with his representation, and I'm gonna leave that in house for now," McVay said via the team's transcript.
McVay also disclosed that the Rams have briefly spoken with other teams regarding Jones. However, any trade talks McVay was referring to haven't come to fruition.
"These are parts of the profession, and they're not fun parts, but they are real parts that you have to acknowledge," McVay said. "Ernest is a pro in every sense of the word. And so we're just kind of dealing with it a day at a time."
Jones was the leading tackler in Los Angeles last season. He was also a team captain and defensive signal caller.
Jones is slated to play a pivotal role for the defense this year, a unit short of star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The key starter wasn't seen at practice on Monday in light of the swirling contract rumors.
"I think there's always a little bit increased urgency around the league, not exclusive to just this situation, with just the possible movement that can occur here," McVay said. "And so I'm sure the next time that I talk to you, I'll have a little bit more clarity. But we are working through those things and there's changes by the minute potentially."
In March, Rams general manager Les Snead said the team anticipated Jones playing out the final year of his contract at the NFL Annual Meeting. Snead added that the Rams allocated resources this spring toward external acquisitions and would re-work contracts with current players toward the end of the season.
Jones is one of the many NFL players in the middle of contract negotiations. It's one of the most tense times of the year for fans. The fate of beloved players is based on the results of the new contract.
As the regular season quickly approaches, the Rams have to figure out if Jones will remain on the team or make his departure from Los Angeles.
If Jones were to leave Los Angeles, the defense would be without a pillar of the unit.