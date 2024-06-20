Sean McVay Altered Entire Rams Gameplan Last Season Against Specific Opposing Defender
The Los Angeles Rams surprised many last season by reaching the playoffs and now they will be looking to make more noise this year. They bring back many of the same players from a season ago and are ready to push forward.
But for them to find more success, it's also important to look back on what happened last year. This includes how they schemed against some of the better players around the league.
Rams head coach Sean McVay appeared on the Green Light Podcast with former defensive star Chris Long and discussed some of the games from last season. Within, he admitted that the team altered their entire game plan to focus on stopping defensive edge T.J. Watt when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"He's a freak. You know, and I think when you look at it too, like (Alex) Highsmith is a legit dude...on the other side of him that doesn't get enough credit but you're right on Watt," McVay said. "I mean, we basically altered our whole plan to affect T.J. this last year."
Watt has this type of presence while out on the field so the Rams knew they needed to make sure he didn't kill them in the game. Los Angeles did a good job on Watt in the game, allowing him to rack up only one assisted tackle throughout. But he did grab an interception as well.
McVay has shown that he can make strong adjustments heading into games based off the personnel that are on the other side of the field. It's one of his strongest assets as a head coach and a reason why the league views him so highly.
More Rams: Rival Wideout Hoping to Shatter Puka Nacua's Rookie Season Records