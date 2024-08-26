Sean McVay Confirms Multiple Injured Rams Starters Will Play in Week 1 vs Lions
The Los Angeles Rams saw the return of wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Jonah Jackson at practice on Monday as they moved into their Woodland Hills practice facility.
Head coach Sean McVay added to the positive news from the day, stating he expects Nacua, Jonah Jackson, and cornerback Darious Williams to be ready for Week 1 for their game against the Detroit Lions, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
Nacua had been out of practice for weeks after he sustained a knee injury during the Rams' Aug. 4 joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. The second-year receiver had been listed as 'week-to-week,' but was seen taking part in stretching and individual drills during the portion of practice available to the media.
Nacua is coming off a rookie season in which he set the NFL rookie receptions and receiving yards record, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards.
Jonah Jackson has been dealing with a shoulder injury since late July and was also listed as week-to-week. Jackson, who signed with the Rams in March after spending his first four seasons with the Lions, is on track to be ready to face his former team.
Williams is also expected to be ready in time after missing time in practice due to a hamstring strain he sustained in July. The 31-year-old corner was another one of the Rams' offseason additions, signing with the team in March after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams previously played for the Rams from 2018-21 and was part of their most recent Super Bowl-winning team.
While Alaric Jackson returned to practice from an ankle injury, he will not be able to play in Week 1. Jackson was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and will be eligible to return for the team's Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Also on the offensive line, McVay noted that there is a chance that tackle Rob Havenstein will miss Week 1. The veteran has been working through an ankle injury that has kept him from practice. McVay confirmed that Havenstein will not go on the injured reserve, which would have made Havenstein miss at least four games.
More Rams:
Rams' Puka Nacua at Practice For First Time Since Injury
Rams' Sean McVay Unpacks Level of Confidence in Stetson Bennett For First Two Weeks