Sean McVay Describes Rams' Offense In One Painful Word
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most interesting teams in the NFL this season.
They entered the year as dark horse contenders in the NFC, with many labeling them one of the biggest threats to the San Francisco 49ers' throne.
However, the Rams got off to a 1-4 start and looked cooked. They then reeled off three straight wins to get back to .500 before dropping a rough Week 10 contest against the Miami Dolphins in which they scored just 15 points.
Los Angeles is sitting at 4-5 heading into its Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots, a game that the Rams essentially have to win. Of course, it would help if they were able to muster more than 15 points this time around.
So, how would head coach Sean McVay describe his team's offense thus far in 2024?
He used one painful word.
"Inconsistent," McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
That's a good way to put it. There is no question that Los Angeles has been up and down this year, but to be fair, there are reasons for it.
The Rams were hammered by injuries early in the season, with top receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both being sidelined. Now, both pass-catchers are back on the field, meaning that Los Angeles' offense is looking (or at least should be looking) dangerous again.
"Some of the continuity things ... the thing that you talk about is, how do you continuously try to identify and establish an identity?" added McVay. "There have been a lot of moving parts. You can say it's an excuse, but there's some truth to it too when you do look back on it. Ultimately, you're hopeful that we can stay healthy and we can start to be able to forge those things."
It's perfectly reasonable to cite injuries as a reason for the Rams' first-half malaise offensively. It seems hard to believe they would rank 17th in yardage if everyone were healthy all season.
Still, both Nacua and Kupp were on the field last Monday when Los Angeles couldn't get anything going against the Dolphins, so now, the Rams are out of excuses.
It's time for Los Angeles to start making its move.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again