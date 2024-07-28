Rams News: Sean McVay Jokingly Calls Out Media
The Los Angeles Rams commenced training camp on Tuesday, and while people were excited that football was a step closer, for the Rams, all eyes were on Matthew Stafford and his contract situation.
Luckily, the Rams and Stafford agreed to a contract adjustment, but unfortunately for Rams head coach Sean McVay, he was bombarded with questions regarding Stafford's new adjusted contract.
McVay was with the media for about 15 minutes and was only asked two questions about other topics. Here's how McVay reacted to that once he completed the press conference, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network:
McVay is happy he got that out of the way, and he and his team can finally focus on football and not any outside drama. Stafford will attend training camp after the two sides agreed to a contract adjustment.
Stafford's deal prior to this adjustment had just three years remaining. The $31 million base salary is due in 2024, but nothing over the last two years. Stafford's mission was to get more money, and he will indeed get that — and deservedly so — after the season he had with the Rams in 2023.
That topic is over and done with, and McVay and Stafford can focus on bringing another title to Los Angeles. L.A. has a tough road ahead of them, but it will be slightly more manageable now that we know Stafford is back under center for the Rams.
