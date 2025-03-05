Rams' Sean McVay Open to Idea of Reunion With QB
The Los Angeles Rams spent the first few weeks of the offseason working through contractual issues with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. While Stafford and the Rams had a successful season, Stafford's contract forced the Rams into action to free up money.
Los Angeles fell just short of making a run to the Super Bowl this past season but entered the offseason feeling they were just a few pieces away from doing so next season. Still, even with Stafford's contract issues being taken care of, the Rams have other roster issues.
One of Stafford's best traits is his durability. He has started in at least 16 games in 12 out of his 16 seasons in the National Football League. Last season, Stafford only missed one game, and it was the season finale after the Rams had already secured the NFC West.
Stafford's durability leaves little playing time for any other quarterback to step in, much to the Rams' delight. That means veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo rarely sees the field, but he still prepares to be ready if the Rams need him to replace Stafford in a game.
In the Rams' final game of the season, a home game against the Seattle Seahawks, Garoppolo completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts in a narrow 30-25 loss in which the Rams were missing multiple starters. He proved he is more than a capable backup to Stafford.
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently acknowledged that he would love to have Garoppolo back next season, even though the quarterback may not play much. McVay understands the value of a competent backup, even with a durable and dependable starter.
"We would love to bring him back. Obviously, have been very busy working through kind of the Matthew situation. That's the hope and anticipation," McVay said.
"Now you guys know that there might be some other interest and Jimmy's earned the right to have that type of interest. But yes, if you said would I want Jimmy back here to be able to work in the quarterback room with Dave Ragone and Matthew [Stafford] and those guys, the answer is absolutely yes."
