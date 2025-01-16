Sean McVay Praises Production From Rams Tight End Room
The usage of their tight ends paved the path to victory for the Rams on Monday night as Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long, and Davis Allen ran all over the Vikings.
Higbee was electric early, putting up five catches for 58 yards before leaving the game with a chest injury. In his absence, the rest of the tight ends combined for four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, rotating in and out, confusing Minnesota's defense.
McVay on Tuesday was complimentary of his tight end room, praising their efforts after Higbee's injury saying "I thought they did a great job. I think it's a tremendous credit to really [Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Nick Caley's leadership of that room. You look at how much better all three of those guys have gotten throughout this year. They're very good football players who are
interchangeable and I think that's a really valuable trait for us because of all the things that you just mentioned. Higbee is certainly... it's been great having him back. You felt his presence early. He was on pace to have a really big night and he still made a huge contribution even just playing a quarter. I am hopeful and optimistic based on my dialogue with him that his expectations are that he’s going to be ready to roll against Philly. I'm really proud of Coach Caley and those three guys. I thought they did an excellent job yesterday."
From a schematic standpoint, McVay spoke about how having the type of depth the Rams have plays a massive factor in his weekly game plans. Speaking about the role his usage of two tight ends on the field has in his offense, McVay explained "It's been big. In a lot of instances, it allows us to not let people sometimes dictate the terms on you. [It provides] a little bit of versatility, a little bit of a change-up, and maybe some different things."
"That's what's cool about the playoffs. Really, we've utilized a little bit more 12-personnel. We were able to get a couple of snaps... our first touchdown was in a 13-personnel grouping," McVay said.
"I think being able to activate those different things based on the availability and the versatility of those guys that you mentioned is a good thing for our group and something that if we feel like it fits this week, I think being able to mix up personnels is beneficial."
With the Eagles on the horizon and considering how much depth they have on defense, McVay is going to need to use every tool in the toolbox to out scheme Vic Fangio next Sunday.
