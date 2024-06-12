Rams News: Sean McVay Provides Update on Kyren Williams' Health
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided a significant update regarding his All-Pro running back, Kyren Williams. In his latest press conference after practice on Tuesday, McVay sounded optimistic that Williams will be a full-go in time for training camp.
Williams was spotted back at practice for mandatory minicamp and is expected to be running with the team when training camp commences in late July. The 23-year-old returned to practice after missing the first portion of OTAs this spring due to a foot injury. He is expected to be a full-go, and this is extraordinary news for the Rams, whose offense really took off last season thanks to the emergence of Williams. The former fifth-round pick was viewed as a good depth piece coming into the league, and now he's established himself as one of the premier running backs in the league alongside Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Breece Hall, and Jahmyr Gibbs, to name a few.
Williams will be the lead back in this running back room with reliable and dependable runners to back him up, like rookie Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, and veteran Boston Scott. The Rams' offense was among the best in the NFL in 2023, and they'll look to be even better in 2024. The Rams' offense is at its best when the run game is on, and they'll look for more of the same with Williams leading the way this season with health on his side.
