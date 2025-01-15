Sean McVay Reflects on Rams' Previous Loss to Eagles Before Divisional Matchup
As they did in the NFC Wild Card, the Rams are once again set to play a team they faced in the regular season in Philadelphia. The Eagles dominated the Rams in their first match as Saquon Barkley led the way with 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns on their way to a 37-20 victory at SoFi stadium.
With another encounter with the Eagles on the horizon, McVay spoke to the media on Tuesday regarding the matchup stating "I think when you have humbling experiences with the right kinds of people, those are where the real growth 'ops' exist. I think we had a lot of guys that really, as a team, you can look inward and you can say, 'Is this really what we want to be about? Where are the things that we can adjust and adapt from a coaching perspective?"
"Where's the sense of urgency that's going to be required for coaches and players to be able to execute the way that we want and what kind of work needs to be put in throughout the course of the week? What do we need to do? How do we want to act, interact, and respond accordingly with how we move forward?'" McVay continued.
"That humbling night, when you have the right people…it's just like I've told you guys. I think a lot of the scars that we've had as a team have been what led us to the point that we're at. I know the greatest growth opportunities that I have ever taken part, with myself in particular, are when it's the most challenging times. You're thinking... man, I don't like this at all and you look back on it and you say, 'I can't imagine where you would be without some of those adverse times.' I think that was one of those nights that because we have the right people, the response was in alignment with what we want, but I also think there is a respect and an understanding of what's going to be required if we want to continue to earn some more time. What a great challenge. We love it."
Barkley put in another stellar performance over the weekend as the Eagles eliminated the Packers in a 22-10 victory. The Eagles are hot, having only lost once since week four. In that loss at Washington, Jalen Hurts went out early with a concussion and Devonta Smith dropped the game-sealing pass, allowing the Commanders to get the ball back and score the game winner.
The Rams are also red hot, having lost only once since their week 12 encounter with Philadelphia. That loss coming in the season finale against Seattle in a game that Los Angeles held out seven offensive starters.
