Seattle Star Has Rams Taking All Precautions
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) will battle another elite running back this Sunday from the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) in Kenneth Walker III, who has comfortably become one of the more dominant and physical rushers in the NFL.
In his first two seasons in the league, Walker provided an immediate impact for a Seahawks that needed to establish a competent run game. He combined for just under 2,000 rushing yards (1,955), 17 touchdown scores, and just one fumble in 30 games.
The production has gradually fallen off as the season has progressed. In his first two games this season, Walker combined for 183 yards and four touchdowns. Since then, he has only achieved over 50 rushing yards one time and has just two scores.
The former Michigan State running back is in his third season and has dealt with an early abdomen injury that sidelined him for Week 2 and 3. He has not missed a game since and is seemingly healthier but the success has not quite been there since his Week 4 return.
Walker has also been heavily used in the pass game which has been a common scheme from Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. He has caught 27 of the 31 targets he has received, adding 193 receiving yards and one touchdown.
One key point that Rams must focus on as a defense when Walker is involved in the passing game, is not allowing him to gain yards after catch (YAC). Walker is ranked 20th in YAC among all receivers with 203 yards after catching the ball.
He has ripped off three 15+ yard catches this year and a big reason for that is due to his physicality and ability to find open space after catching the ball.
Walker has not received a ton of help from his offensive line as the Seahawks are the fourth worst rushing team in the NFL, gaining just 89.3 yards per game. They rushed for a season-low 32 yards against the Buffalo Bills in a 31-10 loss last week.
This will bode well for a struggling Rams rush defense that comes in as the 10th lowest (139.1 ypg). On the other hand, the Seahawks could be due for a breakout game on the ground.
The defensive blueprint for the Rams is to dominate the line of scrimmage but also follow what the Bills did last week and incorporate the secondary players, especially the cornerbacks.
Walker will look to find open space and shake defenders for extra yards and it will be up to guys like Tre’DAvious White, Cobie Durant, and a few safeties to step up and make those open field tackles.
