Should Rams Go After NFC West Rival Defensive Tackle?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams defense found success because of the defensive line and the pass rush they had. It gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula the ability to only have to rush four and they still got after the quarterback.
The Rams will have a couple of free agents on the defensive line who played well last season that they can lose to free agency. The Rams had success upfront because they were able to rotate players in and out and keep their players fresh.
That is something Shula wants to keep on doing next season because it worked so well for the Rams all season last year.
One player that can fill the role up front on the defensive line is soon to be free agent Javon Hargrave from the Rams' longtime NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers let Hargrave know that they will not be bringing him back next season.
"49ers have informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that he will be released on the first day of the league year next week, per source. Hargrave will be a free agent," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
Hargrave will be a good addition upfront. Hargrave is a great run stopper and can also get the quarterback. The Rams have seen what damage Hargrave can cause to any opposing offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.