Should Rams Give Matthew Stafford Lucrative New Contract?
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into a pivotal 2024 season, aiming to take the next step in their resurgence. After their Super Bowl season in 2021, the 2022 season was a disaster, and 2023 was expected to follow suit. However, the Rams defied expectations, emerging as one of the league's surprise success stories. Now, as they prepare for 2024, they are poised for a leap forward, largely thanks to their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is undoubtedly the best player on the team and the driving force behind Los Angeles' offense. He is set for an even better 2024 season, but it could be his last in Rams colors. The 36-year-old quarterback is seeking additional guaranteed money beyond what his current contract provides. Stafford has three seasons remaining on his four-year, $160 million deal, but no guaranteed money after this season. He wants the security of guaranteed money, and the Rams have yet to meet his demands.
Despite this, the Rams are determined to reach an agreement. Failing to secure a deal could spell trouble for the team if the situation isn't resolved soon. Stafford deserves the guaranteed money, given his contributions and importance to the team. While it's unclear how far along the negotiations are, or if they have even begun in earnest, head coach Sean McVay is keeping everything under wraps.
Stafford is the heartbeat of the Rams' offense, and the difference in the team's performance without him is stark. This was evident in the latter part of the 2022 season and during the November 2023 game against the Green Bay Packers, where the offense struggled mightily in his absence. Stafford's numbers and the Super Bowl title speak volumes about his impact. The Rams wouldn't have won the championship without his heroics, and they wouldn't have lofty expectations without him, either.
His presence is crucial to the Rams' success in 2024 and beyond. Without Stafford, the team's prospects dim significantly. Quality quarterbacks are rare, and Stafford is arguably a top-10 quarterback in the league and one of the best in the NFC. The Rams need to treat him as such, or they risk facing another season with a different quarterback under center. Stafford is still performing at a high level, and the team has provided him with the protection and weapons he needs to continue excelling.
The Rams must prioritize securing Stafford's future with the team. His leadership and talent are vital to their ambitions, and ensuring he remains a Ram will be crucial for their success in the upcoming seasons.
