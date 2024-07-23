Should Rams Make Another Addition to Wide Receiver Room?
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a pivotal 2024 season, with high expectations following a surprising performance last year. The offense, particularly the wide receiver group, played a crucial role in their success.
Despite Cooper Kupp's injury-riddled season, which significantly impacted his performance, the emergence of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua provided a much-needed boost. Nacua and the other receivers stepped up when it mattered most, helping lead L.A. to a solid season.
As training camp approaches, the Rams' wide receivers will again be the offense's focal point. However, a pressing question remains: Is the current wide receiver corps strong enough to compete with the league's best this season? This uncertainty raises another critical question: Do the Rams need to add another wide receiver to their roster? The answer is a resounding "yes."
While it may not be the top priority for the Rams as the season begins, the need for an additional wide receiver could become urgent if the current group doesn't meet expectations. Although Nacua is coming off a stellar rookie season, it's unclear how much he can improve. Meanwhile, Kupp, though immensely talented, is aging and has accumulated significant wear and tear. The 2021 version of Kupp, who was a dominant force, may be a thing of the past, increasing the urgency for the Rams to strengthen their receiving corps. And the others like Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell, who will get the majority of the run, are they reliable WR3s or WR4s to get over the hump? All these are pressing questions and cannot be answered as we approach August.
Les Snead and the Rams could be in the market for a wide receiver, especially an elite one if they get off to another slow start to the season and struggle mightily to move the ball downfield via the passing game. The hope is it doesn't get to that point, but we'll keep a close eye on that throughout the first half of the season.
