Social Media Reacts to Rams' Huge Win in New Orleans
Coming into this game, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints both knew it was a must-win. And this game had a playoff feel to it from beginning to end. Two teams trying to stay in the hunt in the NFC playoff picture.
In a game that featured star play makers, it was a slow start for both teams offensively. The Rams offense could not get anything going in the first half and looked very out of sync. The Saints offense had promising starts to their first-half drives but had to settle for field goals. The Saints converted on two and missed one.
The Rams defense held its own, bending but not breaking. A good sign for the young Rams defenses early on. They gave the offense plenty of opportunity to put up points but the offense did not take advantage. The Rams offense had to put drives together to give the young defense time to catch their breath.
As bad as the Rams offense was, the Saints only took a 6-0 lead into halftime.
Rams head coach Sean McVay's halftime speech worked. The Rams offense came out firing to start the second half. They went on a 11-play, 70-yard drive, to take their first lead of the game. The defense of the Rams kept it going in the 3rd quarter. And this time the Rams offense took advantage.
The Rams finished off their second scoring drive of the second half early in the fourth quarter. The Rams took a 14-6 lead on a four-play 82-yard drive in two minutes.
The Saints punched back and tied the game. It was the first time all game the Rams defense allowed a touchdown.
It did not take long for the Rams offense to respond. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Rams down the field and took the lead once again. The Rams offense came to life in the second half.
The Rams young defense came up with a huge 4th down stop to give the Rams the victory. The Rams defense held it down in the first half and the Rams offense picked him up in the second half. A complete game for this Rams team.
The Rams stay alive in the NFC West and the NFC Playoff picture.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE