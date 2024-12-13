Social Media Reacts to Rams' Nail-Biting Win
The Los Angeles Rams headed up north to take on NFC West Divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers on primetime Thursday Night Football. Everyone knows what they are going to get when these two teams match up.
The Rams' offense did not have the start to the game that they wanted to. The Rams' offense went four and out on their first four possession of the game. The Rams defense held the 49ers offense to a field on their first drive.
The first quarter was a defensive battle. Both offenses could not get anything going.
As the rain started to fall in San Francisco, the offense stalled throughout the second quarter. The 49ers held its 3-0 lead.
The Rams elected to settle for a field goal to tied the game at halftime.
The first half was all about defense. The Rams offense could not get anything going. The Rams defense did a great job of keeping the 49ers offense to only a field.
The Rams' offense looked to come out like they did in New Orleans a couple of weeks ago. The Rams offense had to go to work in the second half.
The 3rd quarter was much like the first half. The Rams defense held the 49ers to a field goal. The only points of the 3rd quarter. The Rams went three and out with their first possession of the third quarter.
The Rams defense is keeping the team in the game. The Rams had a great drive heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams offense had to settle for another field goal to begin the fourth quarter.
The Rams took their first lead (9-6) of the game early in the fourth quarter with a Joshua Karty field goal.
The Rams defense got a huge turnover to end the 49ers drive mid-way into the fourth quarter.
The Rams added a late field goal after a long drive to put the game to rest. The Rams won the game with great defense. It was not pretty but the Rams will take it. The Rams now put the pressure on the rest of the NFC West heading into the weekend.
