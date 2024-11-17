Social Media Reacts to Rams' Narrow Win Over Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams have climbed back to .500 with a 28-22 win over the New England Patriots. At times it looked like the Rams were playing down to their vastly inferior opponent. But the offense was indomitable and the defense came up with the right plays in the victory.
The Internet had thoughts. Here are the zingers.
Social media shared it's thoughts early when Patriots' first-round quarterback Drake Maye began making plays. It has become abundantly clear that if the best quarterback in this most recent is the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, then Maye is the No. 2 guy in the draft class.
He has exhibited elite arm talent, athleticism, and playmaking ability. The Patriots made the right choice in taking Maye.
However, he had a big fumble early on that gave the ball to the Rams. The line missed a big assignment and Braden Fiske, one of many of the Rams' own draft gems, jarred the ball loose.
It was near instantaneous, the calls for a better team around the rookie quarterback.
The Rams' young defenders got plenty of praise, though. Fiske and Jared Verse have been nothing short of the best defensive rookies in the league this season. For a team to have gotten both is a magnificent example of scouting, drafting, and development.
Fiske's Florida State heritage, and the playoff snub from last season, were brought up jokingly by fans. Well, Seminoles fans likely weren't joking.
Puka Nacua capitalized on the turnover, making a highlight-reel grab to put the Rams ahead, 14-7.
The Rams would never relinquish the lead, despite getting outscored 14-12 in the second half. The players that needed to show up did just that. Cooper Kupp had 106 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Stafford finished with 295 yards and four touchdown passes.
The Rams continued their struggles on third down, to much of the fans' chagrin. The red zone woes were overcame against the Patriots. The Patriots were down five with under two minutes to go and it looked like Maye could have had his chance for a two-minute drill.
Kameryn Kinchens came up with a clutch interception and that sealed the game for the Rams. They are now 5-5 on the season.
