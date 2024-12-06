Spiraling Bitter Rival 49ers Might Take a Page Out of Rams' Playbook
The Los Angeles Rams divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers are having a disappointing season. The 49ers have dealt with injuries all season. And it just keeps getting worse for the team in the Bay.
Running back Christian McCaffrey was injured in the team's Week 13 loss. McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season.
San Fransisco is falling apart this season.
The 49ers were coming off a Super Bowl appearance going into this season. But now they are on the outside of the playoff picture and sit last in the NFC West heading into Week 14.
If the 49ers miss the playoffs, there can be many changes made in San Francisco. The 49ers can take a page out of the Rams playbook. After the Rams went all in and won the Super Bowl in 2022, they had to part ways with veteran players.
The Rams had a mini rebuild. They drafted young talent and now that young talent coming along and playing well. The Rams made a playoff appearance last year and are pushing for another one this season.
With the 49ers players getting older and some players needing contracts, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will have to look at what the Rams did, and they can also do the same thing.
Still this comes as terrible news for a team that was looking to compete for a Super Bowl.
"Christan McCaffrey, he has lost a little bit of his fastball. You knew when you were the Niners, he is a running back and they age quickly and he had been beat up in Carolina," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "You knew it was like a three year ... So, McCaffrey the last three years is the game changer. It is not quarterback with the Niners ... The Niners are the near dynasty that never happened. They have a different dilemma. Why in the world could Kyle Shanahan not win it?"
"I believe and this happens, they often say your greatest strength as a person is your greatest liability ... Shanahan has such a belief in his offense and his schemes. I think he is brilliant. But it became a weakness. He settles at quarterback. You are not beating Stafford, Mahomes, Allen, with Brock Purdy. [Sean] McVay who is also great, but you can argue, he is not Shanahan, upgraded ... to Stafford and got a ring."
