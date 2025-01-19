Stafford and the Rams Ready for Stout Eagles Defense
The Green Bay Packers averaged 370 yards and 27 points per game during the regular season. In the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers registered 302 yards and scored 10 points, down significantly in both categories from their season average.
The Eagles are well known for their offense consisting of quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, their defense is just as formidable with multiple talented players at every level of the unit.
The last time the Rams and Eagles played was in Week 12. It was one of the worst performances of the Rams' season. With the Rams playing from behind most of the game, Stafford registered 198 passing yards while being sacked five times.
The veteran quarterback has spent a decade and a half in the National Football League and has faced Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio many times during their respective careers. Stafford knows how challenging Sunday will be when he faces yet another Fangio-led defense.
"As far as Vic goes, I've played against his defenses a bunch of times," Stafford said. "Like every coach and coordinator in this league, he's evolved with the game a little bit and put his spin on his defenses every place that he's been with the personnel groupings that he's had and the people that he's had to play with. This defense is the best in the league depending on what numbers you look at.
"Anytime you're talking about that, it's a really talented group. Those guys have a great front seven and they have a great back end. Anything you'd want in a defense, they have it. Two great corners [Eagles CBs Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell], a 'Star' [position] that's a young guy [CB Cooper DeJean] that's playing really well, a bunch of guys up front that are good at stopping the run and attacking the passer so we'll have our work cut out us really at all three levels. They're playing really well as a unit as well."
The Rams were thoroughly outplayed the last time these two teams faced off but Sunday's wintery conditions could play in the Rams' favor. While the Eagles can win in various was, the weather could negatively impact the Eagles' running game, which would bode well for the Rams' defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE