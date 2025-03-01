Stafford Sticking to His Guns Could Force a Trade Elsewhere
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and his agent were given permission from the Los Angeles Rams to work on contract details with other teams to aid the two sides' negotiations. This was a sign that all options, including trade, were on the table.
Although Stafford seems unlikely to play elsewhere, it is undoubtedly a possibility. While both Stafford and members of the Rams' brass have expressed interest in sticking with each other, it could be beneficial to both sides for the Rams to move Stafford to another team.
Stafford's play dipped last season, but not by much, as the Rams had some of their best success over the final half of this past season. Still, his play is not quite what it was, and he is set to be paid handsomely moving forward, which would not be in the Rams' best interest.
Nick Brinkerhoff of USA TODAY released his list of the top players most likely to be traded this offseason. He named Stafford one of the players who could be on the move this summer if he and the Rams cannot agree on their contractual issues.
"During an offseason that doesn't offer a lot of quarterback solutions, Stafford is one of the surprising options that is seemingly available. The Rams gave the 37-year-old the chance to speak with other teams to determine his market value. The main sticking point relates to Stafford's contract, considering he wants $50 million a year, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager," Brinkerhoff said.
Should the Rams and Stafford part ways, it would unquestionably be one of the most significant offseason stories, along with what quarterback the Rams choose to replace him with. However, they must realize how difficult it will be to replace Stafford.
After more than 15 seasons, Stafford may not be what he once was when he was a much younger quarterback with much less wear and tear on his body. Still, he has plenty left in the tank and will likely return next season fully healed and ready for an improved season.
Los Angeles has a few other roster decisions outside of the quarterback position. However, none are more critical than what happens between them and Stafford. It could have league-wide ramifications.
