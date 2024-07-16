Rams News: Star LA Tackle Hoping to Make Good on Lucrative Contract
The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line was among the many surprises in the 2023 season. The line was healthy and productive, and, more importantly, it kept quarterback Matthew Stafford upright more times than not. The goal will remain the same this upcoming season.
The offensive line will be responsible for many things, but the most important one on that line will be left tackle Alaric Jackson, who will protect Stafford's blind side. Jackson will be key to the Rams' success this season.
From being an undrafted player in the 2021 draft to playing a prominent role on the team, Jackson has come a long way. Because of the importance of his position, he is ranked No. 10 in the most important Rams for the 2024 season, according to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.
Jackson has played three seasons in Los Angeles and signed a one-year contract as a restricted free agent this offseason. The 26-year-old will be the fifth starter on the offensive line as his completion won't be as stiff, with Joe Noteboom being his only viable competition. Noteboom had a chance to claim the position a handful of seasons ago but has yet to make a name for himself as a starter.
The Rams will look at Jackson to have a big season, and he must if they want any chance at being a hard-nosed, physical football team that can match up with the best the NFL has to offer. Jackson plays arguably the most important position outside of quarterback. He may not get the big bucks, but he helps big-time with wins and losses.
More Rams: Young Rams Defensive Star May Be In Line For New Contract This Year