Star of Rams' Bitter Rival Bashed By Analysts For Sideline Antics
In the San Fransisco 49ers' narrow 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kicker Jake Moody had his fair share of struggles, missing two crucial field goals.
However, he came up big enough for the 49ers to secure a much-needed NFC win. Over a solid Tamp Bay squad, no less.
Nonetheless, there was an eye-opening moment on the sideline when frustrations boiled over for star do-it-all wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Moody, and long-snapper Taybor Pepper. Samuel appeared to give Pepper an angry shove after jawing with Moody.
"Normally, I don't get like that, but I was frustrated in the heat of battle. You know I kinda got out of character a little bit, but I'll talk to Moody, and we'll get past it," Samuel said afterward. “I wasn’t saying anything like crazy to him. I was kinda frustrated at the time, but he went out there and won the game for us. He wasn’t bothered by it, so we move past it."
Despite the response from Samuel, he still received loads of criticism for the incident. "Good Morning Football" host Kyle Brandt let it be known what he thought about the fiasco.
“It’s an embarrassing look for Deebo Samuel,” Brandt said. “Every single person on the 49ers offense and defense and coaching staff was frustrated with the kicker. You go over and you chirp them something about, ‘Come on, make it.’ I like that the long snapper stepped in and said, ‘Get the hell out of here, we’ve got us.’ Long snappers are put-upon. Kickers are put-upon. The star wide receiver’s the star wide receiver. I love that Taybor Pepper said, ‘Get the hell out of here. We’ve got this.’ And I know, they’ve been bad, but the fact that they actually stood up for themselves and followed him and said, ‘What? Do it again, do it again,’ kind of gets me fired up."
Former NFL player Isaiah Stanbeck was also critical toward Samuel.
"They are their own little unit, so when you come over there and messing with one of our bros in that group, get the heck up out of here,” Stanback said. "That is bush league by Deebo Samuel. You can’t go out there and do that. You can’t go out there and embarrass one of your guys."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE