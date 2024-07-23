Rams News: Star Tight End Placed on PUP List
The Los Angeles Rams have officially placed tight end Tyler Higbee on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Higbee lands on the list as the Rams report for training camp at Loyola Marymount University on Tuesday. He is the only Rams player set to begin training camp on the PUP list, head coach Sean McVay noted at his press conference Tuesday.
The designation to the PUP list comes as expected after Higbee tore his ACL and MCL in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the wildcard round of the playoffs last January. He will likely be out until at least the middle of the 2024 season.
Higbee is entering his ninth season with the Rams, after Los Angeles drafted him out of Western Kentucky in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Prior to his injury, Higbee had caught 47 passes for 495 yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 season. The year prior in 2022, Higbee caught a career-high 72 passes, going for 620 yards and three touchdowns.
With Higbee out to begin the year, the Rams signed former Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson to a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Rams in March. A former fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Parkinson has 57 career catches for 618 yards and four touchdowns.
Another option for the Rams will be second-year tight end Davis Allen. The 2023 fifth-round pick had just 10 catches for 95 yards during the regular season in 2023, but two catches in the Rams' lone postseason game against the Lions. With Higbee out, Allen could see more playing opportunities.