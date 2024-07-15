Stetson Bennett Credits Rams QBs for Helping Him During Offseason
The curious case of Stetson Bennett continues this offseason as the former University of Georgia quarterback looks to make it in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams drafted Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, he was away from the team for the majority of the season as he dealt with some personal matters. Bennett was thankful that the Rams allowed him to be away but now he is focused on getting back to form.
Bennett appeared on the podcast, UNRESERVED with TJ Callaway, and discussed how things were going so far. He credited both Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo for helping to show him the ropes this offseason.
"He's the man. He's the man," Bennett said, via the Unreserved podcast. "And Jimmy too. I'm learning a lot from him. Mainly things that you kind of - he just does the right way and he can throw it better than anybody. Just learning how to be a quarterback, and who knows if that'll - I hope I'm good enough to do it, doing everything I can to do it."
Bennett was drafted to potentially take over for Stafford one day so that idea could still be true. He won two NCAA championships while at Georgia and did so in convincing fashion.
The Rams remain hopeful that Bennett can become the player that they drafted him to be and are doing what they can to help him. This will be a crucial year for the young signal-caller, even if he is just learning the ropes from the two veterans all season.
