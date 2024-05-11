Rams News: Texans HC Reacts to Acquiring Ben Skowronek from Los Angeles
The former Super Bowl champ was kicked to the curb this week.
On Thursday, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Rams had opted to trade, not waive, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver/fullback Ben Skowronek to a fellow AFC contender in the Houston Texans.
Now, head coach DeMeco Ryans has addressed his newest addition in remarks to the press, as captured by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
For their trouble, the Rams will exchange sixth and seventh round draft picks in 2026. Last season, Skowronek caught just two passes for 13 yards with the Rams, appearing in a scant six contests. In 2022, his best season as a pro so far, Skowronek started 11 games for the team. He grabbed 39 passes for 376 total yards. He also rushed for a touchdown.
