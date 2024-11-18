The Critical Series of Plays That Swung Momentum to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams played sound football on Sunday en route to a thrilling win over the New England Patriots. The Rams needed to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins a week earlier to keep their hopes for a division title and a playoff berth alive.
While the box score shows a Rams victory, it was a close game for much of the first half. However, a series of events in the second quarter swung the game in the Rams' favor.
Last week against the Dolphins, the Rams seemed a step behind essentially the entire game. Against the Patriots, the Rams set the tone early and all but dictated the flow of the game from the start.
Still, it was a tie game halfway through the second quarter when the Rams defense would make a play. It was a massive play for the offense but also sparked the defense, propelling the Rams to victory.
“Los Angeles got even on the scoreboard when QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp hooked up for a 5-yard touchdown,” Fox Sports said. “Later in the quarter, Rams defensive end Braden Fiske forced an emphatic fumble, which Los Angeles recovered. On the very next play, WR Puka Nacua came down with a superb 12-yard touchdown reception.
"The Patriots got a field goal later in the quarter, with the Rams then missing a field goal. Los Angeles led 14-10 at halftime."
The Rams took the lead heading into halftime and they never trailed again. Football games are won and lost in the trenches and the Rams won that battle on Sunday.
The Rams did not allow any sacks, but their defense registered three sacks. The Rams also ran for over 100 yards on the day for the first time in weeks.
Overall, it was the kind of game the Rams have played well in this season. They must find a way to continue playing well over the second half of the season.
With December right around the corner, the Rams are playing their best football of the season at the right time. They must sustain their momentum over the next few weeks.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again