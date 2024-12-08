The Importance of the Rams' Rushing Attack Against the Bills
Heading into their Week 14 matchup the Los Angeles Rams must neutralize the Buffalo Bills offense. We have seen all season the Bills offense go up and down the field, putting up points.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen does a good job of controlling the offense and putting players in position to make plays.
The Rams can contain the Bills offense not only with their defense but also with their offense. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will need to get the offense to sustain drives and take time off the clock. The running game will be a key to victory for the Rams.
Rams running back Kyren Williams has run the ball well the last couple of weeks. Williams will need to do the same on Sunday. The Rams need to be in charge of time of possession. With that, they can keep the Bills offense on the side and give their defense a rest.
"Kyren has been great," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think you just look at the consistency at which he has played but also the ability to respond. The energy that he plays with, and how coachable he is. I thought last week was an excellent game for him. I thought he and Blake [Corum] both positively impacted the game. He had great energy and a great edge about himself, I thought he executed really well. And I think his teammates feed off of that."
"He is obviosuly a great production in the red area. I thought it was a really good touchdown run that he did have. I think you look at the way our offensive line finished that run with him too. That is what you want it to look like if you are physically playing tough on the line of scrimmage. He has been great. He just got an energy and you guys know that, have been around him. He has been one of those guys who has consistently had the ability to respond and you guys always hear me talk about how tough times do not last, tough people do. He is a tough guy both mentally and physically. And that is why we love him."
Williams is inching close to a new career high in rushing yards. Williams will be looking for another big game against the Bills.
