The Rams' Mentality Heading into Second Half of the Season
The Los Angeles Rams are at a crossroads in their season. After starting 1-4, the Rams won three games before losing to the Miami Dolphins at home.
The Rams' subpar performance on Monday Night Football was unfortunate, as it was an opportunity for the Rams to continue making progress on a potential playoff push. Luckily for Los Angeles, there is still plenty of season left to make up ground.
Rams head coach Sean McVay believes the Rams' mentality over the second half of the season will be critical.
“I think there are a lot of instances where we haven't had the continuity piece that has not really been applicable,” McVay said. “I think you're continuously saying, ‘Okay, you might've had a vision for what that identity was, and now you're continuously trying to find it.’ Even for us last year, it was an evolving thing.
“No year is ever the same. I think it's important to be able to say, ‘What is that weekly rhythm that you want to establish, and then can you build off of that based on the momentum that's been seen?’ There have been instances that I can reflect on where that has occurred. "
“I think our defense is a good example of that," McVay said. "When you guys look at it, we go through these injuries, and I feel bad for these guys, but there is a Rolodex of different moving parts that we've got to be able to work through. I'm hopeful that we can start to find some continuity. All we've is this game and we're guaranteed eight more shots at this.
For McVay, establishing continuity and confidence amongst the team is almost equally as critical as the team staying healthy down the stretch.
“We want to be able to start to establish that," McVay said. "If we can stay healthy, if we can have some of the same guys doing the same things, working a rapport with one another and then being able to establish the things that you're asking about, I think that can be reflected because repetition is the mother of learning.
“I think that's where real improvement occurs. I've seen it, but you don't ever minimize the importance of guys being able to work together. That’s been a real factor that you have to acknowledge while knowing that this is something that you have to be able to work through. It's not an excuse, but balancing how do we put these guys in the best spots and get them up to speed as quickly as possible?”
