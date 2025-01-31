The Rams Should Not Select a QB with the 26th Pick
As the Rams continue to prepare for the NFL Draft, one name has popped up among fans as the potential heir to Matthew Stafford, and his name is Jaxson Dart. While it makes sense why fans would be inclined to want a player with Dart's abilities on the team, considering the Rams current needs and draft situation, Dart or any other QB is not the answer at 26.
The first thing the Rams need to address is who they will re-sign or go after in free agency. Depending on what the team does with Alaric Jackson, Christian Rozeboom, Ahkello Witherspoon and Bobby Brown, the Rams could have an immediate need at tackle, corner, linebacker and defensive line.
The other issue is that the Rams do not have a second-round pick. Thus if they spend the 26th pick on a quarterback, that means 90 selections would have passed before the team can address specific and pressing needs.
On top of that, if the team moves on from Cooper Kupp, they'll need an immediate fix at wide receiver.
However, if the Rams do desire a move for a quarterback, they do have some options. They can wait to take one in the third, they could trade back, or they could trade back into the second round.
The method I would suggest is trade back. There is a lot of day one starter talent in the second round and the team could address a need and select a QB.
Also while every QB has issues and risks, sometimes those issues are too great to draft at a certain position. Quite frankly, this is a quarterback class where each prospect has glaring issues that do not justify the places they're being mocked to be selected at.
None of the quarterbacks who are expected to be available at 26 warrant a first-round grade and while teams love the fifth-year option, the player needs to be good enough to exercise it.
If some other team likes Dart, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, or Kyle McCord in the first, let them have them. The Rams do not need a quarterback right now but if they want to chase a Super Bowl this season, they need a player who will contribute immediately.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE