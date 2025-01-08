The Rams Star Who Has Been At His Best This Season
The Los Angeles Rams are going up against the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs on Monday, Jan 13 after a tumultuous 18 weeks full of ups and downs. In the Rams’ nine wins out of 12 games, many breakout stars shined from all sides of the Rams’ roster.
However, one star who stayed consistent in all the Rams’ games — win or lose — was Rams running back Kyren Williams.
“I think [Williams has] been at his best in the most important moments that we’ve needed him, and we wouldn’t be in this situation without him,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
Williams has been vital for the Rams; he currently leads the Rams in rushing yards this year with 1,299 and has recorded multiple games with over 100 yards. League-wide, Williams ranks third in carries, seventh in yards and is tied fifth in touchdowns.
Williams is fearless on the field, the go-to guy when the Rams are just feet away from the end zone or when they need another first down.
“He’s the kind of guy that is smart enough to know how important he is. It’s such a physical game. This guy is resilient and I think he understands that all these possible setbacks are just setups for comebacks and he’s done an excellent job,” said McVay.
The running back is in his third season with the Rams and his growth throughout his years in Los Angeles has been immeasurable. This season alone already makes up for more than half of his career carries and almost half of his career yards.
“We’ve talked about it, but the intrinsic motivation that he has, he kind of took that upon himself to implement the appropriate habits and different things to be available. I give him a ton of credit,” said McVay.
Williams has been a vessel of success for the Rams and if he can bring the energy he has brought the entire regular season to the team’s playoff match against the Vikings, fans can count on seeing the team move onto the next round.
“He’s meant so much. He has such a great energy about himself. He enjoys the competition. He loves to do challenging things and the resilience that he shows is a real reflection of his mental and physical toughness. That embodies a lot of the things that we want to be about,” said McVay.
