The Unlikely Contributors in the Rams’ Last Two Wins
After a gritty win against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams have officially made a complete pivot from the beginning of their season and solidified themselves as a top contender in the NFC West conference.
However, as co-host of “Good Morning Football” Peter Schrager reflected on his takeaways from the win, he pointed out an interesting facet of the Rams’ success — the important plays that have come from some unexpected players on the roster.
“[Their game against the 49ers] is their third win in 11 days. They beat the Saints in New Orleans, came back, beat the Bills in that shootout, and then had to go on the road in the rain and beat the 49ers, and they’re getting contributions when they need it from the most unlikely of people,” said Schrager.
And the “Good Morning Football” host makes a point. In the Rams’ 12-6 win against the 49ers this past Thursday, it was not Rams wide receivers Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp who caught the ball that played a major role in the team’s no-touchdown win, but rather tight end Colby Parkinson.
Parkinson — who was on the field with major assets Nacua, Kupp and Rams running back Kyren Williams — caught the ball that would solidify a first down for the Rams and allow the team to run the timer out in the fourth quarter, leaving no room for the 49ers to score.
As Schrager says, this contribution from Parkinson is not at all the first time this season that the team has had to rely on someone unlikely.
In the Rams’ 44-42 win against the Buffalo Bills, one of the biggest throws of the game was received by Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who has had a rough time this season but pulled through to aid in securing the win for the team.
“This is … the McVay masterpiece in that it’s ugly as hell, it’s not the way we want it, yet, every man on the roster, all 53 has to be ready to go when we call your number,” said Schrager.
These sentiments of using the depth on the roster have been echoed by the Rams’ coaching staff when they discuss the team’s recent success.
“I’ll always go back to it takes all eleven. From across the board, each position has stepped up their game,” said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
The Rams have certainly showcased the depth on their roster and their ability to make important plays. And, as the season comes to a close, the team’s depth will be a major asset to them clinching the conference.
