The 'Wizard' At The Center Of The Rams' Success
The Los Angeles Rams are back in the playoffs after an eventful 17 weeks and just one more regular season match to go against their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams are full of talent, skill and chemistry that have kept them in some of their toughest games this season and have pushed their opponents to the limit when competing. But the skill from this team goes farther than what we see on the field, back to Rams head coach Sean McVay.
McVay, labeled a “wizard” by NFL analyst Marcus Spears, has been at the very center of the Rams’ success with his crafty playmaking and choices that has been at the background of some of the team’s most impressive wins.
Now in his eighth year with the Rams, the team’s recent playoff clinch marks the sixth time that he has led the Rams to the playoffs and the fourth time the Rams have been NFC West champions under his leadership.
And this season was stellar for him, as he navigated many different things, like roster changes due to limiting injury and players departing after last season.
His choices for coaching staff also has been expertly done, especially seen in Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s ability to make a defensive line of majority rookies into a competitive juggernaut.
“I think he’s done a great job. The amount of time that he has spent stepping back … instead of being involved in every part of the offense, stepping back from that, allowing the coaches to coach,” said Rams receiver Cooper Kupp about McVay.
McVay has been a true asset since he came to the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, and Rams players and staff acknowledge that.
“Freeing himself up to be able to connect with people, to be able to be face to face with guys on our team offensively and defensively, and then the energy he has out here and being able to be all-encompassing as a coach, coaching guys on the defense and coaching guys on the offense,” said Kupp.
He continued: “I think that’s been a huge thing for us and the energy that he has when he’s coaching, which is what he loves. What he loves to do is coach and when he’s able to do that, I think that’s when he’s at his best.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE