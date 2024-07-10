Top 5 Rams Nicknames of All Time
The Rams have had some great nicknames in franchise history, going back to their founding in 1936. Here are five of the best ever for the team.
Players on this list must have spent most of their time with the Rams or been well known for their career with the Rams. While Dick 'Night Train' Lane is an iconic nickname, he spent most of his career with the Chicago Cardinals and Detroit Lions, and only two years with the Rams.
5. David 'Deacon' Jones
The two-time former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, David Jones gave himself the nickname 'Deacon' because there were too many people named David Jones in the phonebook. He also felt a religious associated name like Deacon would stand out in the violent NFL.
4. Jack 'Hacksaw' Reynolds
Perhaps one of the most intimidating nicknames in the history of the NFL, the former Rams linebacker got the nickname for cutting an abandoned car in half with a hacksaw because he was mad about a loss his team sustained in college after being undefeated. He spent 10 years with the Rams and made two Pro Bowls.
3. Elroy 'Crazylegs' Hirsch
Hirsch received one of the most iconic nicknames in NFL history because his legs twisted as he ran. Even with his unusual run, he one of the most dominant receivers of his time, even winning the triple crown as he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 1951.
2. Fearsome Foursome
A legendary nickname for the Rams' defensive line in the 1960s, this nickname sums up how ferocious the Rams' front four was. Led by Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Larry Lundy, and Rosey Grier, the line combined for 13 first-team All-Pros as they instilled fear into opposing quarterbacks. Jones also famously coined the term 'sack,' though sacks would not become an official statistic until 1982.
1. Greatest Show on Turf
Originally called the 'Greatest Show on Earth' by broadcaster Chris Berman, the Rams nickname was later changed to the 'Greatest Show on Turf.' It perfectly encapsulates the dominance of the Rams' offense from 1999-2001, which brought in three NFL MVPs, three NFL Offensive Players of the Year, and a Super Bowl trophy. The offense remains one of the most dominant and showstopping in NFL history.
Honorable Mentions
The Dutchman
What would be No. 6 on this list, former Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin held the nickname 'The Dutchman,' which teammates at the time considered fitting for his temperament.
Greg 'The Leg' Zuerlein
A worthy name for the former Rams kicker who led the NFL in scoring and was a first-team All-Pro back in 2017.
Willie 'Flipper' Anderson
Originally given the nickname 'Flipper' by his babysitter because he cried like a dolphin, Anderson is still the single-game receiving yards record holder having gone for 336 yards in a game.
Torry 'Big Game' Holt
Given the name for his performances in big game, Holt had over 100 receiving yards in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Tennessee Titans.
Bull Elephant Backfield
The nickname for the Rams backfield in the 1950s featuring Dick Hoerner, Paul Younger, and Dan Towler.
The Terminator
Given to three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, this nickname would likely be higher if it had caught on more.
