OCT 24 3 RAMS COMING? The Rams have designated DB Troy Hill, linebacker Travin Howard and receiver Van Jefferson to return off the IR list. These moves open up th 21-day practice window for each of them, with Los Angeles having to make a decision about their activation to the 53-man roster during that three-week period.

OCTOBER 20 STAR RB HEADING TO NFC WEST

The Carolina Panthers have found a trade partner for star running back, Christian McCaffrey - the San Francisco 49ers.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers will be sending McCaffrey to the Rams' NFC West rivals in exchange for multiple second-day picks.

The Rams were one of the teams, alongside the Bills and 49ers, who were mentioned to be in the race for McCaffrey. Now they will face him following their bye week.

Just last week against the Rams, McCaffrey had 158 yards from scrimmage in 20 total touches. And for the season, the Stanford product has 670 yards from scrimmage on 118 touches, with three touchdowns, in an otherwise anemic offense.

OCT 17 NFC WEST TRADE

The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals

Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks.

"I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game. I've never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

The Rams next play the Cardinals on November 13 in LA.

OCT 16 ROBBIE GONE After a handful of arguments with his own coaches on his own sidelines, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes took action, kicking Robbie Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room.

That's right: A Panthers player has been ejected from the Rams game ... by the Panthers.

Anderson's name is on the list of Panthers players on the trade block, with a lot of gossip centering around star Christian McCaffrey. But this incident, as the Rams are manhandling Carolina, could accelerate Anderson's departure.

OCTOBER 15 - RAMS ACTIVATE AKERS REPLACEMENT

The Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive tackle Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers.

Rivers' elevation comes in the wake of trade speculation surrounding fellow running back Cam Akers. If Rivers plays, it'll be his first regular season action as a professional.

Brewer will serve as additional depth up front as the Rams continue to battle injuries.

OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD

The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain.

it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss.

In place of Mayfield, the Panthers will likely start backup PJ Walker, with Sam Darnold still on IR with an ankle injury of his own.

OCTOBER 7 - OL EDWARDS CLEARED WHILE LONG, RAPP DEEMED QUESTIONABLE

Rams head coach Sean McVay has announced that left guard David Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

McVay also declared that cornerback David Long (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) are questionable.

Edwards and Long were both inactive in Los Angeles' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Monday.

Defensive back Cobie Durant, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, and defensive back Jordan Fuller, are also listed as out.

OCTOBER 4 - SHELTON OUT FOR EXTENDED TIME

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will be out for 4-6 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in LA's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Defensive back Jordan Fuller was also injured in the loss, re-aggravating a hamstring injury, and will also miss multiple weeks.

OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS

The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report.

Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams offensive lineman to miss the game, alongside Brian Allen.

On the defensive side, cornerbacks David Long Jr. and Cobie Durant have also been ruled out for the game.

Defensive backs Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick will both be available on Monday night after being full participants in practice.

SEPTEMBER 24 - RAMS ANNOUNCE FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES

The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve, signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster, activated receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad to the active roster and signed outside linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.

Jefferson, the Rams' second-leading receiver last season, suffered a knee injury late in training camp and has been inactive in each game thus far.

Haley has spent much of the last year on Los Angeles' practice squad, while Harris has been brought up on gameday for the second consecutive week. Thomas, a preseason standout, was waived from the active roster Friday to create room for Kendall Blanton, but is now back in the fold.

SEPTEMBER 22 - RAMS REPLACE HOPKINS

Following the three-game suspension of tight end Bryce Hopkins, the Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blanton has spent time with the Rams before, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 11 regular season games with two starts for the Rams last season, making four catches for 37 yards on seven targets

In the playoffs, Blanton had seven catches on seven targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.

SEPTEMBER 21 - RAMS SIGN VET OL HELP

In the wake of injuries to their offensive front, the Los Angele Rams have signed veteran center/guard Matt Skura to their practice squad, according to reports.

Skura has played in 68 career games, starting 65 of those games, 51 of which came over four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

Skura spent 2021 with the New York Giants, playing in and starting 14 games.

SEPTEMBER 20 - RAMS MOVE TWO VETS TO IR

The Los Angeles Rams have moved cornerback Troy hill and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum to Injured reserve.

Hill, who suffered a groin injury against the Falcons on Sunday, will now miss at least four games.

Anchrum will be lost for the year after suffering a broken leg.

SEPTEMBER 19 - ANCHRUM OUT FOR YEAR

The Rams have placed offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum on Injured Reserve (IR) after fracturing his fibula in Sunday's win against the Falcons.

Anchrum, a seventh-round pick in 2020, made his first NFL start Sunday and was carted off the field after two offensive snaps.

Anchrum won a pair of national championships with the Clemson Tigers and was part of the Rams' Super Bowl squad last season. With Anchrum out, A.J. Jackson played in his place.

SEPTEMBER 17 - RAMS ACTIVATE JACOB HARRIS

The Rams have activated receiver Jacob Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, per release.

Harris, a fourth-round pick in 2021, was waived by the Rams in the final round of cuts but quickly re-signed.

With receiver Van Jefferson ruled out for Sunday's contest with the Falcons, Harris will get a chance to make his season debut.

SEPTEMBER 16 - RAMS ADD RB DEPTH

The Rams have signed rookie running back Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad, per an announcement from the team.

The team also placed running back Trey Ragas on the injured list.

SEPTEMBER 14 - RAMS ADD OL DEPTH

The Rams have added offensive line depth in the wake of the injury to starter Brian Allen, promoting Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the full-time roster, the team announced.

Allen is expected to miss at least 2-4 weeks of action with his injury.

To replace Kolone on the practice squad, the Rams have signed Oday Aboushi.

SEPTEMBER 13 - Rams Send RB Kyren Williams to IR, Sign Pro Bowl Long-Snapper

The Los Angeles Rams made some moves Tuesday.

The team placed rookie running back Kyren Williams on injured reserve after he underwent surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during a kickoff in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

In his place, LA signed Pro Bowl long-snapper Matt Overton to a deal. Overton played his first five seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and was named to his first Pro Bowl with the team in 2013.

Since then, Overton has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Chargers, who he appeared in all 17 games for last season.

SEPTEMBER 11 HOW CLOSE WAS JIMMY G TO RAMS?

According to reports from ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams were monitoring the status of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and hoped to potentially sign him were he to be cut.

"It was going to be such a Rams move to make," a member of the 49ers organization told ESPN. "Sean McVay and Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it."

Per the report, the 49ers were unaware of the Rams interest in Garoppolo until after they reached a deal with the quarterback.

SEPTEMBER 9 OL INJURY

The Rams offensive line got exposed in some ways in the Week 1 loss to Buffalo … and the problem just grew larger.

Rams center Brian Allen is going to need a clean-out surgery on his knee, and while it is not serious, he could miss up to a month.

How to make up for the loss? As The Athletic notes, Coleman Shelton will move to center, with Tremayne Anchrum moving to guard.

SEPTEMBER 2 RAMS RE-SIGN KEY SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed special teams contributor and defensive back Jake Gervase to the 53-man roster.

Gervase was brought in as a replacement to linebacker Daniel Hardy, who was sent to the IR on Wednesday and will now miss at least the first four games.

Gervase has played 13 defensive snaps in eight games for the Rams since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

SEPTEMBER 1 RAMS PLACE HARDY ON IR

The Los Angeles Rams have placed rookie linebacker/edge rusher Daniel Hardy on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Hardy, a seventh-round pick out of Montana State, was injured during the preseason.

AUGUST 20 RAMS CUT 5 AFTER TEXANS LOSS

Following their loss to the Houston Texans on Friday night, and another roster cut deadline looming, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with five players from their roster on Saturday.

Tight end Kendall Blanton, runningback Raymond Calais, safety Jairon McVay, and runningback A.J. Rose were cut, while wide receiver J.J. Koski was waived with an injury designation.

AUGUST 16 RAMS CUT 5 PLAYERS

The Los Angeles Rams have cut five players in order to get their roster down to the league-mandated 85 players on Tuesday, including former USFL standout quarterback Luis Perez.

Los Angeles also parted ways with former Texas Longhorns kicker/punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

AUGUST 15 FATAL SHOOTING

A fatal shooting at a youth football game in the Dallas, Texas area has police searching for Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former Rams cornerback and Amazon TV pregame analyst Aqib Talib.

A warrant has been issued for Yaqub Talib, with police in Lancaster (TX) saying there was a “disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” The argument led to coaches getting into a fight. Someone fired a gun, killing a man.

Per TMZ.com, DFW resident Aqib Talib was present at the scene of the shooting.

Aqib Talib played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.

AUGUST 5 RAMS SIGN WR AUSTIN TRAMMELL, WAIVE TE

The Los Angeles Rams added some wide receiver depth on Thursday, signing former Rice product Austin Trammell.

The Rams signed Trammell due to injuries keeping wideouts Van Jefferson and Jacob Harris.

Trammell was undrafted out of Rice and played in two games for the Atlanta Falcons last season on special teams.

The Rams also waived tight end Kyle Markway. Markway has spent time on the Rams practice squad but has never seen the field.

