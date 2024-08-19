Two Key Rams Starters Return to the Practice Field
Two key Los Angeles Rams starters are back on the practice field on Monday: quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive guard Jonah Jackson.
Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson shared the news via Twitter/X.
Stafford and Jackson suffered injuries just weeks before the start of the 2024 season.
Stafford exited practice early on Wednesday during their joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys due to tightness in his hamstring. He was pulled in the middle of practice out of precaution.
Although many fans were worried about the health of the Rams' quarterback, head coach Sean McVay said they should expect him to practice next week. That was the case on Monday, and all indications point to Stafford being healthy and ready to get some revenge on his old team, the Detroit Lions, in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.
Jackson was sidelined at the beginning of training camp due to a shoulder injury and was ruled out for roughly six weeks. The Rams signed the offensive guard to a three-year, $51 million deal at the start of free agency in mid-March. It was clear the Rams needed to get bigger on the offensive line to compete with the best of the NFC, and they indeed did so with the addition of Jackson.
The 27-year-old is a former Lion himself, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. He's been relatively healthy for most of his career; however, he has missed nine games in the last two seasons due to wrist and ankle issues. In addition, he almost missed the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a minor meniscus tear he suffered in the divisional round.
Stafford is coming in his fourth season in Los Angeles and looking for his best season yet. The 36-year-old veteran quarterback is coming off a productive season in 2023, during which many expected the Rams to compete for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they shocked most of the football world and were among the hottest teams towards last season's end.
Stafford is and will continue to be the engine that drives this team. Without No. 9, the Rams have zero chance of being a legitimate contender in the league this season.
The journey for yet another Lombardi is ahead, and with a healthy team, expect L.A. to be a true contender in 2024.
