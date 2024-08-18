Underrated Rams Defender Could Make Huge Impact on 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the 2024 season with high hopes, aiming to build on their surprisingly strong 2023 campaign. While their offense remains one of the most potent in the league, the Rams know that being a true Super Bowl contender requires more than just offensive firepower. The defense will need to step up, especially as they face significant changes and challenges this season.
One of the most significant changes on defense is the arrival of new defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who steps into the role with the daunting task of leading a unit that no longer features Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. Replacing a player like Donald is impossible, but the Rams have made efforts to bolster their defense, including selecting five defensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
These rookies will be crucial, but there's also a second-year player who could make a big impact: edge rusher Nick Hampton.
Hampton's rookie season was not ideal. He played in only 10 games and recorded four tackles and one pass defended. The Rams selected Hampton in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 161 pick.
Hampton caught the attention of many during the Rams' first preseason game against the Cowboys, where he recorded six pressures and showcased impressive speed, power, and hand technique. After spending a full season in the NFL, it's clear that Hampton has used that time to refine his skills.
He looks stronger at the point of attack and continues to demonstrate a quick burst off the line, attributes that could help him carve out a significant role in the Rams' defense this year.
Jared Verse and Byron Young are expected to be the top edge rushers for the Rams, but Hampton's preseason performance suggests he could also be an essential contributor. The Rams need all the help they can get when it comes to generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and Hampton's ability to disrupt the backfield could be a key factor in their defensive success.
While Hampton's rookie season may not have gone as planned, his progress and potential heading into his sophomore season are encouraging. If he continues on this trajectory, Hampton could be a name to watch in 2024, helping the Rams as they look to solidify their defense and take that next step toward becoming one of the elite teams in the NFL.
