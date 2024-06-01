Rams News: Versatile Big 12 Star Drafted by LA in 2025 Mock
The Los Angeles Rams are focused on getting the best out of their team in the upcoming 2024 season. While the 2024 season seems bright, some question marks are regarding the squad and what they can or can't do.
Nonetheless, there's a ton of excitement regarding this season; however, we're going to flip the calendar to the 2025 NFL Mock Draft. We're not sure how the draft and its order will unfold, but Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar mocked it and has the Rams drafting at 15.
This mock has the Rams drafting All-American Colorado defensive back/ wide receiver Travis Hunter.
It's a ways away from sitting in June, but the Ram could have such holes to fill in their secondary and wide receiver room. Hunter is a two-way player, and there's a chance he could do both at the next level. The odds of that happening are very low, but regardless, he could excel in one if needed.
The Rams could lose Tre'Davious White, whom they signed last offseason. Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson, two of their pass catchers, are set to become free agents after the 2024 season.
Hunter is an elite athlete, standing at 6-foot-1, and weighs 185 pounds. The 21-year-old can track down balls better than anyone and rack up yards on the offensive end. In nine games, he collected 57 receptions for 721 yards, with an average of 12.6 yards per reception and five touchdowns.
Hunter can do it all on the football field; however, with the 15 pick in the draft, that most likely means it wasn't a good one for the Rams. We'll see how things transpire in 2024 for the Rams and Hunter.
