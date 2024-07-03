Rams News: Veteran Considered Key 'Safety Valve' for LA's Offense
Ailing Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tyler Higbee is going to be a critical option for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford this fall, opines Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.
"Tyler Higbee has been a staple of the Los Angeles Rams offense since becoming a full-time starter in his second season in 2017," DaSilva writes. "He’s missed just six regular-season games in his eight-year career, but he’s facing some serious injury adversity ahead of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL and MCL in January."
Whether or not Higbee is healthy at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season, however, DaSilva is convinced that Higbee will prove critical to how it ends, operating as a key target for the 36-year-old Stafford.
"Despite the questions about Higbee’s availability for the start of the season, he remains one of the Rams’ most important players," DaSilva adds. "When healthy, he’s a steady presence on offense for Matthew Stafford and a safety valve on third downs and short-yardage situations."
Last season, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound West Kentucky product, 31, caught 47 receptions off 70 targets for a total of 495 yards (averaging 10.5 yards per) and two touchdowns for the 10-7 Rams.
With 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro honoree and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald having announced his retirement, the team's offense will absolutely need to step up this season. All of its key soldiers must be at the ready.
