Was Rams' Gritty Win a Sign of Things to Come?
When the Los Angeles Rams traveled north to face the Seattle Seahawks last week, they did so knowing it would be a challenging divisional battle against a familiar foe. The Rams also knew they would face a desperate Seahawks team that entered the matchup, having lost four of their last five games.
Los Angeles knew they would get the Seahawks’ best shot as it was a game both teams desperately needed. That happened as the Seahawks got out to a big lead early.
After falling 13-3 in the first half, the Rams would battle back and force the game into overtime after time after its defense returned an interception for a touchdown. It was just the boost the Rams needed to keep them in a game that was starting to slip away.
Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception, which was returned for a touchdown, is arguably the most critical play the Rams have made this season.
"We didn't play well at all (in the first half,)” Stafford said. “I mean, we just missed assignments and, you know, (made) physical errors, all the things that can go wrong, kind of did, you know?
“And we had to come in here at halftime after losing a little bit of momentum, regroup, and understand we're still in the ball game. We have got to go out there and make the plays we know we can make, and we were able to do that enough, you know, in the second half as a team to give us the victory. And that's what it takes sometimes."
McVay noted his confidence in Stafford once the game went into overtime, stating that his confidence played a large part in his playcalling during the extra period.
"When we got that ball in overtime, we said 'let's keep the ball in number 9's hand (and) I thought he had three outstanding completions,” McVay said.
The Rams are trending in the right direction, and they could very easily extend their winning streak over the next few weeks, starting with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The Rams must do everything they can to win as much as possible over the next six weeks.
