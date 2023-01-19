Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 19

According to reports, Rams star Aaron Donald will be replaced in the Pro Bowl by Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Donald was injured towards the end of the 2022 season, and unable to finish the year, eventually being placed on injured reserve.

Last season, Donald recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and five sacks, nearly half of his production of 2021, when he had 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits.

JAN 10

The Los Angeles Rams have signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts, keeping them on the roster through the offseason.

Here is the full list of players that signed:

WR Jaquarii Roberson

WR Jerreth Sterns

TE Roger Carter

OL Max Pircher

DE T.J. Carter

LB Brayden Thomas

LB Zach VanValkenburg.

S Richard LeCount

JAN 9

The Rams' divisional rival Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.