Rams News: Watch Mic'd Up Chris Shula in Action for First OTAs
With former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris leaving this offseason to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams have added a new DC in Chris Shula.
As the offseason program and OTAs kick into the next gear, Shula is seeing some of his first action as an NFL defensive coordinator. In honor of his first OTAs, the Rams mic'd Shula up to record some moments from the milestone.
He takes over a defense that will be without their top player for the first time in a decade after Aaron Donald retired. They will instead rely more on their young talent and DC to lead a new era for this defense.
Shula has worked his way up the Rams' organization to take on the defensive coordinator position. He joined the team's coaching staff back in 2017, Sean McVay's first season as head coach, as the team's assistant linebackers coach. He's moved up to outside linebackers coach, to linebackers coach, to the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, and the pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach in 2023 before getting the latest promotion to DC.
Shula is also continuing one of the greatest family coaching legacies in the NFL. His grandfather, Don Shula, was one of the greatest coaches of all time. Don of course coached the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins, winning two Super Bowls, the AP Coach of the Year award four times, leading the lone undefeated season in NFL history, and going down as the all-time leader in both regular season and total wins. Along with Don, Chris's dad Dave Shula was the Bengals head coach for four years, and his uncle Mike is a longtime college football and NFL offensive assistant coach.