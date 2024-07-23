Rams News: Watch Puka Nacua Check in for 2024 Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams commence training camp on Tuesday. It is the unofficial start of the 2024 season as the Rams look to build on their incredible 2023 season.
The Rams are primed for a special season, and they'll look for one all around, especially from their All-Pro wide receiver, Puka Nacua. Nacua is ready to show doubters that his rookie season was the start of something special, not just some fluke. Nacua is as prepared as ever as he checks in for the second training camp of his career.
Nacua is coming off a one-of-a-kind rookie season. The Rams selected Nacua in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was by far their best draft pick. The 23-year-old recorded 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per reception.
Nacua came into his rookie season as essentially a nobody, and now he is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. If nobody knew of Nacua last year, that is far from the case entering the 2024 season. Nacua, Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Cooper Kupp will be responsible for leading this potent Rams offense to the next level.
L.A. had the seventh-best total offense in 2023, and they'll look to be the best this season. They have all the tools to be the best in the league, and it will be on Nacua to take them to that next level they're capable of going to.
