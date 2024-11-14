Week 11 Predictions For Rams, Rest of NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are in the thick of it regarding the NFC West standings. They are currently tied for last place in the division but a win this week over the New England Patriots (3-7) will keep them in contention to win it or sneak in as a wild card team.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4) - BYE
The blazing hot Cardinals will enter their bye week on a four-game win streak. They did not play a divisional opponent over that stretch but have looked extremely impressive, just 26.3 points per game during their win streak.
A much-needed bye week will allow them to prepare for a Week 12 divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks (4-5). A win next week would put them comfortably in the drivers seat in the West with a 7-4 record.
Seattle Seahawks (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4)
This is a make or break game for the Seahawks. A loss would likely take them out of the competition for a playoff spot and would mark their third loss in-a-row. It has been chaotic offensive production that has led to severe inconsistencies across the board.
With the 49ers returning All-Pro rusher Christian McCaffrey back last week, they are only gaining momentum and gradually getting healthier. Much like past 49ers teams, they started slow with a 2-3 record this season and are playing their best football at the most crucial time of the season.
49ers will win at home on Sunday afternoon, improving to 6-4 and tied for first place in the division with the Cardinals. They are the current favorite to win the division due to their storied success in the second half of the season. The Seahawks will drop to 4-6 and last in the NFC West standings.
Los Angeles Rams (4-5) at New England Patriots (3-7)
The Rams have an opportunity to correct several mistakes from a brutal loss to the Dolphins at home last week. The offense will likely make several adjustments that will help quarterback Matthew Stafford receive more protection while having more scoring success.
They will stack up against the worst overall offense in the league as the Patriots are averaging 271.1 yards per game and the second-lowest scoring offense at just 16 points per game. Their offensive line has allowed 32 sacks this season which will be a deciding factor for the Rams to win.
In blowout fashion, the Rams will win by double-digits and improve to 5-5, returning to a .500 record. A win will put them in second place in the division and keeping them competitive for a chance to either come from behind and win the NFC West title or sneak in as a wild card team like last year.
