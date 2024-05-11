Rams News: What Can Fans Reasonably Expect Out of Jimmy Garoppolo at QB2?
The Los Angeles Rams added a 32-year-old quarterback who led his team to a Super Bowl appearance just a few years ago.
One would think, in a vacuum, that they'd be bigger news, but unfortunately, the identity of that particular quarterback has muted much excitement: it's Jimmy Garoppolo, a trick-or-treat signal caller who in his prime was talented enough to serve as a quality game manager, but has never quite been a Pro Bowl-level passer.
He was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders just a season after agreeing to a lucrative three-year extension with that club, and agreed to a new deal to back up 36-year-old Pro Bowler Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.
Garoppolo will kick off his 2024 tenure in regrettable fashion, as he'll serve a two-game suspension due to a banned subtances violation.
“Just messed up the T.U.E. [Therapeutic Use Exemption for banned substances], really,” Garoppolo told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic upon signing on with the Rams in March. “That was … I hate to joke about it, but I just messed up the T.U.E. when I first got to Las Vegas. … Bad timing, I guess.”
“Rams came in about midway through [his free agency conversations] and I fell in love with the place,” he said. “They were straight to the point, very professional — which I appreciated — and there was no messing around. Excited to be here, it’s gonna be fun.”
Garoppolo clearly is hoping for a repeat of Baker Mayfield's success backing up the aging Stafford. Mayfield started four games for Los Angeles in 2022 and appeared in five altogether, performing well enough to warrant a lucrative new deal as a starter in for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
“What Baker did, that was tremendous. Incredible,” said Garoppolo. “Sean [McVay] is a phenomenal offensive mind. A lot of the guys around here are. I think that played a big part in ‘re-inventing’ — whatever you want to call it — a quarterback. Having good people around you, it’s not all going to be done by you. You have to have people around you to put you in a good position, call the right plays, all of those little things. I saw this opportunity, and I got excited. It just seemed right.”
“I’m excited to start this new journey,” Garoppolo continued. “I don’t exactly know what is in store for me, ‘re-set,’ ‘re-invent,’ whatever you want to call it. I’m just excited to get back on the football field and start slinging it around with some new guys. I love football.”
Can Garoppolo prove he has what it takes to lead a playoff club once again, should he get an opportunity to shine for a few contests this season with a presumably postseason-bound Rams club? He's older than Mayfield was and has considerably more injury mileage at this juncture.
