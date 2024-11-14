What Challenges Do Patriots Present Rams Defensively?
The Los Angeles Rams were back at practice on Wednesday, as they started preparing for their long East Coast road trip to play against the New England Patriots.
The Rams are coming off a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, the Patriots are coming off their most dominant win of the season, against the Chicago Bears.
The Patriots' defense is not like what it was even years ago, but it is still a good defense. The Rams will need to do a better job at protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford or it is going to be a long day for the offense. The Patriots defense will take advantage of anything you give them.
The Patriots defense last week only allowed three points and held their opponent to one of 14 on third downs. The Rams were held to three of 12 on third down in their loss on Monday. The Patriots also have held the opposition to under 23 points in the last three games.
One big key is the Patriots have won all their games when holding the opponent to under 23 points.
The pass rush of the Patriots is clicking. They like to get to the quarterback early and often. If the Rams offensive line plays the same, they will not have a chance of winning the game. The Rams' offensive line got two important pieces back. And now, they have more time together, we expect the offensive line to look better than we have seen.
The Patriots defense is tied for 11th in sacks. And they are coming off a nine-sack performance against rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Stafford was pressured all game on Monday. He got sacked four times in the loss. Stafford in the last few games has not done well when pressured.
Where the Rams could find offensive success against the Patriots defense is in the secondary. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua could have big games if the offensive line holds up.
The Rams have to play better, sound football and not beat themselves with their own mistakes to win in Week 11. With a win, they will get back to .500 and back in the playoff hunt.
