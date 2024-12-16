What Concerns Do the Rams Have to Address Going Forward?
Some are on board. Some are not. Some still need to see more. The concern after the Los Angeles Rams picked up their third straight win over their NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 is mixed.
The Rams did not win the way they wanted to but they fought hard and at this point of the season you take a win any way you can get it.
The Rams' offense struggled for most of the game on Thursday Night. The weather played a factor. But the defense played lights out.
Some are looking at the 12-6 victory over the 49ers as a good thing and some are concerned with the Rams going forward.
ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes was asked about her thoughts on the Rams moving forward after thier Week 15 victory.
"Honestly nothing," said Kimes. "Because while the offense was obviously not particularly impressive in the elements, Matthew Stafford has some misses. Some balls that could have been picked. We have seen this Rams offense get hot and win when Matthew Stafford is hot as he was against the Bills they can score against any defense in the league. It is just consistency that has been an issue."
"If I had a concern about the Rams really it was the defense but I thought they were quite impressive against the 49ers. Again aided of course by the elements. Some Brock Purdy misses but I thought the front in particular showed why they are not just led by the rookies Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske, Kobe Turner led the team in sacks and pressures. They are very deep up front with that four-man rush. As longest I think they are just average moving forward, if that offense gets hot, when they are healthy this is absolutely a team that can make a deep playoff run."
Week to week you do not know what you are going to get from the Rams on both sides of the ball. But they have been picking each other up. When the offense is down the defense keeps them in the game. And when the defense cannot get a stop, the offense has an answer. If the Rams can figure out how to put it all together going into the playoffs that is when no team will be able to beat them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE