What Davante Adams Could Bring to Rams Offense
The Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting spot this offseason. With a potential trade looming in the distance for wide receiver Cooper Kupp and potentially quarterback Matthew Stafford, the direction of the franchise is up in the air. To add to that, star wide receiver Davante Adams has expressed interest in playing on the west coast.
While the Rams would be unlikely to replace Kupp with a similar caliber player in Adams, the Rams should not shy away from the option of adding Adams if it arises. The true tale if Adams becomes a Ram or not this offseason will heavily weigh on if they resign Demarcus Robinson or Tutu Atwell.
The Rams however could use some help of offense. With several players getting older and new players breaking their way into the league, an addition of Adams in Los Angeles could help these younger offensive players in their growth as professionals.
Adams has had a long career in the NFL, spanning over a decade between three teams. It is not like Adams would be a downgrade addition to the offense either, he has consistently recorded over 1,000 receiving yards since the 2020 season.
While Kupp was in LA, the new face of the Rams franchise Puka Nacua was taken under the Rams legends wing. The pair of Kupp and Nacua have been electric and has gotten LA to two playoff berths. The future departure of Kupp will impact the franchise as fans know it, but could also weigh heavy on Nacua's heart.
Bringing in Adams to be paired along with Nacua could potentially not work out for the long run, as Adams has been known as a No.1 wide receiver since becoming a multi time Pro Bowler. It doesn't seem like the two wouldn't get along, but the veteran presence could earn Adams more targets, regardless of the two stellar seasons Nacua has had up to this point.
Adams is also expected to be a high cost in 2025, as he is set to make a base pay of $35.64 million this next year. While dishing out Kupp purely based on his declining performance and heafty contract, it may not make sense for the Rams to go out and acquire a player such as Adams who is set to make way more than Kupp is. But it is fun to consider what could be in LA with a pair of Adams and Nacua.
