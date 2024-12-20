What Has Led the Rams' Turnaround This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have something special cooking for the second straight season.
The Rams got off to bad starts the last two years. But the Rams ended up making the playoffs last season and are on pace to not only make the playoffs this season but win the NFC West.
The team has dealt with many things out of its control but has come back and shown its toughness as a unit. Every time this season when it seemed that the team was done, they answered the call and picked themselves up. It is something hard to do in the NFL.
Most teams cannot do what the Rams are doing this season.
"I think there has been an intentionality," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on team's toughness. "I think you are getting some guys back. I think they are getting some rapport to play alongside one another and they are accumulating experiences where you can say this is what it looks like. And then you know, what the standard that you are capable of playing like, and then I think to be able to play the game a certain way when you are able to do some of the things that we have been able to do as a team over the last few weeks.
"There are some critical factors that I think embody that toughness and how you want to be able to play the football game. Complimentary on all these phases or being able to pick each other up when the other side needs that boost. I think that has been a huge factor in why we have been able to you know, have a three-game winning streak right now."
Since getting most of the injured players back, the Rams are playing with confidence, and you are seeing the young defense feed off the offense.
"That is a key thing. I mean football is the greatest team sport that there is. We talked about that before but when you are really trying to accomplish a role and a responsibility. Usually, you are working in concert with somebody. Whether that is defensive backs communicating tools and how we want to play certain coverage and talk about seven as one, but really 11 as one with the rush and coverage ... You get better when you work together with people especially when you have the right kinds of guys."
