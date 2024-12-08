What Have the Rams Learned from Previous Matchup Against Bills
Not only does the Los Angeles Rams defense have to stop the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense, but the Bills defense also has to stop the Rams offense. The matchup between the Bills and Rams is expected to be a high-scoring game with both offenses going up and down the field.
The Rams pose a threat to the Bills defense with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams offense also has weapons in Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.
The Bills offense is led by Josh Allen and running back James Cook. Both are having a great season.
These defenses will have their hands full. Going into the game both teams will have a game plan and whatever team can expose it, will leave Sofi Stadium with a major victory.
The Bills and Rams last faced one another in 2022 to open up the season.
"They [Bills] have been doing this for a long time. There are going to be little tools, little nuances, here and there. Little techniques it seems like, who they have been and what they are doing now," said Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. "It is real similar to what their identity is. At the end of the day, they are a really good defense. They play together, they communicate well with each other, they play together as one unit and I think those things, you see are consistent carry over from what they have been."
"From two years ago, back to four eyes ago. It is not the same stuff ... It seems like Sean [McVay] has the ability to live these games and internalize every nuance of everything that happened. Whatever it is, it is more of a moment here and there for me. It was one of those games in which you just did not get things going early, find a few plays here and there but just were not able to finish up offensively. Frustrating start to that season but it is just as a player having to move on from things and be ready for that next week. Just little blips here and there."
With a win the Rams can keep pace with the rest of the NFC West and still have a chance to win the division.
