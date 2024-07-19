What is Rams Plan For Blake Corum This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams saw a strong showing from running back Kyren Williams last season, helping the team reach the postseason. Williams put up 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year, placing himself as the top running back on the roster.
However, that didn't stop Los Angeles from drafting a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Rams took running back Blake Corum out of the University of Michigan in the third round, giving thought to them using a dual-back system.
Corum was a workhorse in college and has all the tools needed to become a dominant player in the NFL. But the biggest question is how the Rams plan to use him going forward.
Lorenzo Reyna of Pro Football Network put together a list of questions for the upcoming season and one of them included Corum. Los Angeles will have to figure out how to utilize both Corum and WIlliams to maximize the offensive attack.
"Corum, though, is viewed more as a depth piece next to Williams. Los Angeles has already struggled with finding a true, reliable complimentary back since their ’21 championship run. Count on McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to design plays specifically for Corum when Williams needs rest."
While Corum will remain as the backup to Williams, he will likely see snaps throughout the year. The team wants to be flexible with how they approach the running back position to not overwork any of the players.
They want fresh bodies for the postseason so we will likely see a strong dual-back tactic this year. Corum could eventually become the starter if he were to show out but for now, Williams will have a say in how the depth chart is managed.
More Rams: Rams Running Backs Snubbed In Top 10 Coaches, Execs Ranking