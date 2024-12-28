What Matters Most to Rams, Stafford at This Point?
What makes teams go from good to great is the ability to win games when they matter the most and find ways to win close games when things are not going as expected. Over the last month, the Los Angeles Rams have done that. When the offense has not been there, the defense has stepped up. And the offense has done the same for the defense.
The Rams have found different ways to win. And they were all close games. That is telling about the players and coaches this Rams team has. Resilient has been the word that has been through way and that is what the team has shown all year.
"We put a big focus at some point during the year, maybe it was after the bye or halfway through, to kind of just have the energy to make sure we finish them," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "We'd love to start a little bit faster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, doing everything we possibly can to go out there and try to execute to score points early. There's no question about it. It hasn't been as good as we wanted it to be. [There are] still more opportunities to get that done ... I think as a group and as a whole, we've done that at a high level in the past month, month and a half, or whatever it’s been. That’s important, especially this time of year. Every win counts the same. It doesn't matter who it’s against or how you get it done, win and good things happen.”
Stafford has a great resume in December since joining the Rams. And he has played his best in the most critical times of the game.
“I think you just put yourself in all different kinds of situations, especially with a young football team, and understanding it might be a shootout against Buffalo where you have to put up 44 to go win a football game or it might be the next week where it's 45 degrees and raining and the ball is slipping all over the place. We have to run it a hundred times and kick four field goals to win the game, whatever it is. We're doing anything we possibly can to find a way to win. I think Sean [McVay] is doing a hell of a job of managing the games that way."
